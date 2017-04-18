Nightlife Guide for Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Tuesday's Rio Nightlife Pick - Tonight, the Blue Agave in Ipanema is going for it with 2-for-1 tequila drinks all day and night as part of their new Tequila Tuesday weekly promotion. The promotion includes shots as well as margaritas or just about anything that one puts tequila in.
