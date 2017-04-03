NGO Files Human Rights Complaint Against Brazil with UN
The Non-Governmental Organization JustiA a Global filed a complaint with the UN Rapporteurship on Summary and Arbitrary Executions regarding the number of deaths resulting from human rights violations against the young and black population living in favela communities and the peripheral areas of Rio de Janeiro. In the first two months of 2017, 182 people were killed in conflicts with security agents in the State of Rio de Janeiro, photo courtesy of JustiA a Global.
