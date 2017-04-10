Neymar 'not obliged' to congratulate ...

Neymar 'not obliged' to congratulate Santos for anniversary10 min ago

Rio de Janeiro, April 17 Brazilian footballer Neymar has defended his decision not to congratulate his former club Santos for their 105th anniversary. Neymar, his father Neymar Santos Sr and Barcelona are involved in a bitter legal dispute with Santos, who claim they are owed money for the 25-year-old's controversial transfer to the Camp Nou in 2013, reports Xinhua news agency.

