More Turbulence in Brazil as Court De...

More Turbulence in Brazil as Court Debates 2014 Election Result

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Re-elected Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff waves next to her vice president, Michel Temer , following her win in Brasilia on Oct. 26, 2014. With eighteen months to go until Brazil's next election, the country's top electoral court is about to debate whether to scrap the result of the last one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,997 • Total comments across all topics: 280,035,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC