Moody's sees lower rates in Brazil taking a while to revive credit

23 hrs ago

Declining borrowing costs in Brazil will help local companies cut their debt and speed up refinancing efforts with creditors, even if they fail to jump-start economic growth in the short run, Moody's Investors Service said in a report on Wednesday. The central bank's rate-reduction cycle should have the immediate effect of alleviating the burden of companies struggling with large chunks of real-denominated debt, the report said.

Chicago, IL

