Miniature worlds emerge through Gulliver's Gate

Ricardo Martinez of Argentina puts final touches on a cruise ship in the Latin America section of the Gulliver's Gate exhibit. The indoor 49,000-square-foot diorama includes scale models of structures and landscapes from the Brooklyn Bridge and the Eiffel Tower to the pyramids of Egypt and China's Forbidden City, along with the Taj Mahal, Mecca, Niagara Falls and Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue.

