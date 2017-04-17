Long-Running Corruption Scheme Expose...

Long-Running Corruption Scheme Exposed in Brazil: Operation 'Exposed...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: jdsupra.com

The task force investigating the situation has reported that it intends to question a number of international medical equipment manufacturers allegedly involved in the scheme. A massive scheme involving medical products sales to Brazilian public entities has led to recent high-profile arrests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Sat Franky 5
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,021 • Total comments across all topics: 280,375,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC