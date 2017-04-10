Lenovo Appoints New President For Brazil

Lenovo Appoints New President For Brazil

Bloj joined Lenovo's Brazil branch as chief operating officer in 2016 and he was promoted to president as replacement for Silvio Stagni. Stagni departed Lenovo Brazil at the beginning of 2017 and joined Allied, a local information technology distributor in Brazil.

Chicago, IL

