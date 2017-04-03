Keeping the runway open in Gander

Keeping the runway open in Gander

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Labradorian

Having his flight cancelled two days in a row doesn't bother Gander's Endre Kongshavn. "It's that time of year," he says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Labradorian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,205 • Total comments across all topics: 280,061,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC