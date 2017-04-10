Is Yellow Fever Knocking At Our Door?

Is Yellow Fever Knocking At Our Door?

Over the past 30 years, scientists have noticed a distinctive pattern of mosquito-borne diseases in the Western Hemisphere: Three viruses have cropped up, caused small outbreaks and then one day - poof! - they hit a city and spread like gangbusters. All three viruses are carried by the same mosquito, called Aedes aegypti .

