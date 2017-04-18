Influenza Vaccination Starts in Brazil for 2017 Winter Season
Brazil's national influenza vaccination campaign began this week, with government officials hoping to vaccinate at least 54.2 million people from the at-risk groups. More than 60 million vaccines will be made available through the country's public health system.
