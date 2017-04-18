Influenza Vaccination Starts in Brazi...

Influenza Vaccination Starts in Brazil for 2017 Winter Season

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Rio Times

Brazil's national influenza vaccination campaign began this week, with government officials hoping to vaccinate at least 54.2 million people from the at-risk groups. More than 60 million vaccines will be made available through the country's public health system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Apr 15 Franky 5
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,256 • Total comments across all topics: 280,434,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC