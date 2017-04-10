In Brazil's Dirt-Poor Badlands, a For...

In Brazil's Dirt-Poor Badlands, a Fortune Is Found in the Breeze

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

Wind is as good as gold to Mario Araripe, a Brazilian tycoon who built his empire by tapping the same gusts that brought Portuguese sailors to South America five centuries ago. Harvesting those breezes, he created an estate that includes about 170,000 hectares of land in Brazil's northeast and Casa dos Ventos, the wind-energy giant that's developed almost a third of Brazil's current and planned capacity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,413 • Total comments across all topics: 280,232,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC