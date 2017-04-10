In Brazil's Dirt-Poor Badlands, a Fortune Is Found in the Breeze
Wind is as good as gold to Mario Araripe, a Brazilian tycoon who built his empire by tapping the same gusts that brought Portuguese sailors to South America five centuries ago. Harvesting those breezes, he created an estate that includes about 170,000 hectares of land in Brazil's northeast and Casa dos Ventos, the wind-energy giant that's developed almost a third of Brazil's current and planned capacity.
