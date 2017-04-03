In Brazil, attacker fires at political blogger's car

Political blogger MA rcio Prado was at his home in Rio Grande da Serra, one of the municipalities that ring Brazil's biggest city SA o Paulo, in the early hours of April 1, 2017, when he heard gunshots, he told CPJ in a telephone interview. The blogger said he went downstairs to see what was going on but the streets in front and behind his house were empty and he did not see where the shots came from or who or what the attacker might be shooting at.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CPJ Press Freedom Online.