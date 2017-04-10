Hopes for Brazil's record soy and saf...

Hopes for Brazil's record soy and safrinha corn crops raised again

The Brazilian government crop agency Conab raised its forecast for the country's corn and soybean crop, thanks to good conditions. Conab lifted its forecast for the second-season corn crop, which is sowed after the early soybean harvest, by 1.94m tonnes, to 61.61m tonnes.

Chicago, IL

