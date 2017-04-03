Gulliver's Gate: World of tiny landmarks near Times Square
" A new attraction called Gulliver's Gate opens just off Times Square this week depicting 100 world landmarks in miniature. The indoor 49,000-square-foot display includes scale models of structures, cities and landscapes from the Brooklyn Bridge and the Eiffel Tower to the pyramids of Egypt and China's Forbidden City, along with the Taj Mahal, Mecca, Niagara Falls and Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue on a hill overlooking the beach.
