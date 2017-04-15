Graft ballooned price tag of Brazil's...

Graft ballooned price tag of Brazil's World Cup stadiums

Half of the 12 stadiums built or renovated with taxpayers' money to host the Brazil World Cup in 2014 saw funds pocketed by government officials and construction company executives, local media reported on Friday. In the case of at least four of those stadiums, there is testimony from some involved in the scheme that reveals construction firms and officials conspired to inflate the price of the project in order to split the profits, news network Globo said on its website.

Chicago, IL

