Former Rio mayor probed in Olympic-li...

Former Rio mayor probed in Olympic-linked corruption scandal

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, the moving force behind organizing last year's Olympics, is being investigated for accepting at least 15 million reals in payments to facilitate construction projects tied to the games. Paes is one of dozens of top politicians implicated in a sweeping judicial corruption investigation in which construction giant Odebrecht paid bribes to help win contracts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,800 • Total comments across all topics: 280,246,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC