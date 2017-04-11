Finance minister highlights importanc...

Finance minister highlights importance of social security reform in Brazil

Read more: Xinhuanet

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 10 -- Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles stressed the importance of the country's social security reform on Monday, saying: "This is not a matter of opinion, but of necessity." The reform bill was expected to be voted on in Congress in the next few weeks.

Chicago, IL

