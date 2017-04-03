Exclusive: Brazil's Votorantim Metais considers IPO, sources say

Votorantim Metais Holding SA, one of Latin America's largest producers of base metals, is considering an initial public offering to fund investments and provide parent company Votorantim SA with cash to expand in other core areas, four people with direct knowledge of the transaction said. The Sao Paulo-based company, known as VMH, is seen completing a three-stage IPO preparation plan by September, according to one of the people.

