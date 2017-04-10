Ex-exec: Millions in bribes paid to B...

Ex-exec: Millions in bribes paid to Brazil president's party

Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht paid US$40 million to President Michel Temer's party and another party to ensure a contract with the state oil company, according to testimony from a former Odebrecht executive. Marcio Faria's accusation came in plea bargain testimony released late Wednesday as part of the biggest corruption probe in Brazil's history.

Chicago, IL

