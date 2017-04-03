Dressed To Shill: Brazilian Team Forgo Squad Numbers To Play With...
In the relentless quest to milk as much money out of shirt sponsors as possible, Brazilian side Flu de Feira came up with a novel way in which to shill for the local supermarket chain. For Wednesday evening's Serie D clash against Bahia, Flu took to the pitch wearing jerseys that featured several special price offers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Who Ate All The Pies.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar 22
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan '17
|Really
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC