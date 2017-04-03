Dressed To Shill: Brazilian Team Forgo Squad Numbers To Play With...

Dressed To Shill: Brazilian Team Forg...

In the relentless quest to milk as much money out of shirt sponsors as possible, Brazilian side Flu de Feira came up with a novel way in which to shill for the local supermarket chain. For Wednesday evening's Serie D clash against Bahia, Flu took to the pitch wearing jerseys that featured several special price offers.

