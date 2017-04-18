DHL looks to strengthen presence in South American market
Deutsche Post DHL Group's contract logistics business, DHL Supply Chain, has announced its intention to acquire Brazilian transport service provider Polar Transportes. The SA o Paulo-based road carrier specialises in temperature-controlled transportation, enabling the shipment of biologic drugs and vaccines with temperature specifications.
