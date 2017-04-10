Despite graft probe, Brazil leader says govt work must go on
Embattled President Michel Temer vowed Wednesday that Brazil's government would forge ahead with its work despite a bombshell announcement that corruption investigations have been opened into eight of his ministers, both leaders of Congress and numerous top allies. Brazil's Supreme Court announced late Tuesday that it had ordered probes into around 100 top politicians as part of the largest corruption scandal in Brazil's history.
