Demand for IPO of Brazil's Azul top 5 times demand: sources

An Azul aircraft prepares for departure at Congonhas airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 24, 2015. China's HNA Group on Tuesday said it would buy a 23.7 percent stake in Azul Brazilian Airlines for $450 million in its first foray into Latin America and will become the... Investor demand for shares in Brazilian airline Azul SA's initial public offering in Sao Paulo and New York surpassed five times the amount of stock on offer ahead of pricing later on Monday, three people with knowledge of the transaction said.

Chicago, IL

