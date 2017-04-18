DEALTALK-Brazil port M&A frenzy proves not cheap for MSC, Dubai World
Apr 19 Dubai Ports World Co and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA are seizing on Brazil's three-year recession and rising debt among local port operators to bid for terminals in one of the world's top commodity exporters. However, their plan will not come cheap.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Apr 15
|Franky
|5
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar 22
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Boobio Phartio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC