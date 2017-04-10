Curitiba's Afonso Pena Airport Termin...

Curitiba's Afonso Pena Airport Terminal Voted Best in Brazil

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Rio Times

Afonso Pena International Airport, located in the city of Curitiba, ParanA , received the top service title of "Airport + Brazil", from the Ministry of Transport, Ports and Civil Aviation. The award was presented at a ceremony held in BrasA lia last Wednesday, May 5th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,624 • Total comments across all topics: 280,223,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC