China's HNA said buying stake in Brazil's second busiest airport
China's HNA Airport Holding Group Co Ltd is close to buying out the stake that engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA has in Brazil's second-busiest international airport, a person briefed on the matter said on Monday, partly solving an impasse with a government agency over licensing rights. The Chinese company, which is part of HNA Group Co Ltd, is currently conducting due diligence proceedings that could lead to the purchase of the approximately 30 per cent stake that Odebrecht has in the Rio de Janeiro international airport, commonly known as Galeao, said the person.
