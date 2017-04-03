Chapecoense face Atletico four months...

Chapecoense face Atletico four months after crash

Four months after a plane crash all but wiped out Chapecoense, the Brazilian club will on Tuesday face the rivals they were on their way to play, Colombia's Atletico Nacional. Members of the Colombian football team Atletico Nacional are honored upon their arrival in Chapeco, Santa Catarina, southern Brazil on April 03, 2017, on the eve of the first match against Brazilian team Chapecoense for the Recopa Sudamericana.

