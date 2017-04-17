Chagas disease: The Brazilian forest ...

Chagas disease: The Brazilian forest bites back

In February, when José de Jesus Pinheiro Braga spent two weeks cutting timber for a logging company in the jungle near Atalaia do Norte, a remote corner of Brazil's Amazonas state, he unwittingly contracted a potentially fatal illness. He was bitten by one of the Amazon's native inhabitants, the triatomine beetle, a blood-sucking bug about the size of a cockroach, also known in Brazil as the barbeiro , which carries a parasite that causes Chagas disease.

Chicago, IL

