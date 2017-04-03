Car explodes into ball of flames at B...

Car explodes into ball of flames at Brazil petrol station

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Car explodes into a ball of flames at a petrol station in Brazil leaving woman, 27, burned beyond recognition and vehicle completely destroyed This is the shocking moment a car exploded as it was being filled up with compressed natural gas killing one woman and injuring three. Security camera footage of the horrific incident at a petrol station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil , shows driver Jorge Siqueira de Souza, 45, chatting to a female passenger.

