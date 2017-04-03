Brazil's Vale says 260,000 tns iron o...

Brazil's Vale says 260,000 tns iron ore on sunken ship was insured

Read more: Reuters

Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday that 260,000 tonnes of fine iron ore on a South Korean ship that sank in the South Atlantic had been insured. Vale said in an email that the cargo, which belonged to the Brazilian miner, was bound for China for storage and blending when the ship operated by South Korea's Polaris Shipping, Stellar Daisy, sank off Uruguay's coast.

Chicago, IL

