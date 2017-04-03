Brazil's Supreme Court Prohibits Stri...

Brazil's Supreme Court Prohibits Strikes by Security Agents

With seven votes for and three against, Brazil's Supreme Court decided on Wednesday that state and federal employees of the security sector can not legally strike, because their jobs are essential for the maintenance of public order. "The state does not strike.

