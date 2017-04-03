Brazil's shy 'Car Wash' judge is love...

Brazil's shy 'Car Wash' judge is loved and loathed celebrity

In this Sep. 9, 2015, file photo, Brazil's Federal Judge Sergio Moro speaks during a public hearing at the Committee on Constitution and Justice of the Federal Senate, in Brasilia, Brazil. Depending on who is asked, the telegenic but reserved 44-year-old from a small state has become a national hero bravely taking on Brazil's endemic graft or a zealot who locks people up first and asks questions later, after plea bargains that force suspects to spill of beans.

