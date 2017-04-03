Brazil's shy 'Car Wash' judge is love...

Brazil's shy 'Car Wash' judge is loved and loathed celebrity

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WOGY-AM Pittston

A shy federal judge based in a provincial capital has become an unlikely celebrity in Brazil, where he is shaking up the nation's power structure while overseeing what may be the largest corruption probe in Latin American history. Passers-by mostly cheer - but sometimes jeer - Sergio Moro when he goes into restaurants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... 35 min Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,431 • Total comments across all topics: 280,068,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC