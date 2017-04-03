Brazil's shy 'Car Wash' judge is loved and loathed celebrity
A shy federal judge based in a provincial capital has become an unlikely celebrity in Brazil, where he is shaking up the nation's power structure while overseeing what may be the largest corruption probe in Latin American history. Passers-by mostly cheer - but sometimes jeer - Sergio Moro when he goes into restaurants.
