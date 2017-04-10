Brazil's president says expects some ministers to step down

Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Monday he expects some of his ministers to resign after they were implicated in a massive corruption investigation, but said this would not stop his government from approving landmark economic reforms. Brazil's president Michel Temer is seen during a meeting of the Pension Reform Commission at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil April 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.