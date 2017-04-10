Brazil's Odebrecht paid US$3.3 billion in bribes over a decade: reports

Odebrecht SA , the Brazilian engineering company at the center of a historic corruption scandal, paid out a total of about US$3.3 billion in bribes in the nine years through 2014, according to testimony cited by local media on Saturday. RIO DE JANEIRO: Odebrecht SA , the Brazilian engineering company at the center of a historic corruption scandal, paid out a total of about US$3.3 billion in bribes in the nine years through 2014, according to testimony cited by local media on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.