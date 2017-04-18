Brazil's Odebrecht Paid US$2.3MM in B...

Brazil's Odebrecht Paid US$2.3MM in Bribes for Maracana Renovation

The Rio Times

According to court documents just released to the public, executives of embattled Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht admitted to paying some US$2.3 million in bribes to win the contract to renovate MaracanA Stadium ahead of the 2014 World Cup. Odebrecht paid millions in kickbacks to win the renovation contract for MaracanA Stadium, seen here during the renovation, ahead of the 2014 World Cup, photo by Fernanda Almeida/Imprensa RJ.

Chicago, IL

