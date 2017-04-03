Brazil's land titles programme improv...

Brazil's land titles programme improves Amazon forest protection - research

14 hrs ago

A Brazilian government program to formally distribute land to thousands of small-scale farmers is helping the country protect its vast forests, according to research presented to lawmakers on Wednesday. Launched in 2009, the Legal Land Programme has distributed more than 20,000 property title deeds to farmers in the Amazon rainforest in Latin America's largest country.

Chicago, IL

