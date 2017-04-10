Brazil's Government Pushes for Reform Bill Approval
Trying to shift the focus back to government accomplishments, instead of the Supreme Court investigation of a good number of politicians, Brazilian President Michel Temer called a meeting on Easter Sunday of his top advisors and Congressional allies to discuss the social security reform in Congress. President Temer met on Easter Sunday with cabinet members and legislators to discuss social security reform, photo by Marcos Correa/PR.
