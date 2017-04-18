Brazil's former minister Palocci ente...

Brazil's former minister Palocci enters plea deal talks - Folha

Former Brazilian Finance Minister Antonio Palocci entered talks with federal police to strike a plea bargain deal, in a potential blow to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's chances of running in next year's election, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo said on Tuesday. Antonio Palocci, former finance minister and presidential chief of staff in recent Workers Party governments, arrives at the Institute of Forensic Science in Curitiba, Brazil, September 26, 2016.

