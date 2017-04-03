Brazil's Caixa CEO Occhi sees no systemic risk in real estate
Two recent bankruptcy protection filings by Brazilian construction companies pose no systemic risk to the country's real estate sector, Gilberto Occhi, chief executive officer at state lender Caixa Economica Federal, said on Tuesday. Occhi said Caixa, Brazil's largest real estate lender, is renegotiating loans within the court reorganizations of PDG Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes and Viver Incorporadora e Construtora SA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar 22
|Sue
|4
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Mar 10
|Notfitting
|1
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan '17
|Really
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC