Brazilian street artist paints 'biggest' ever mural

Many painters struggle to get their work viewed but Brazilian street artist Eduardo Kobra won't have a problem - his most recent work is billed as the biggest in the world. The prolific Kobra takes as his canvas the external walls of the Cacau Show factory on one of the main highways into Sao Paulo, and not just one side but wrapping around the corners.

Chicago, IL

