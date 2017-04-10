Brazilian apparel retailer Guararapes creates e-commerce division

Brazilian apparel retailer Lojas Riachuelo SA, controlled by Guararapes Confeccoes SA, will launch its e-commerce division later this month, the company said on Monday, as a way to boost sales during the country's worst recession in over a century. Riachuelo has invested 28 million reais in the online unit, which will sell all 15,000 items available in its brick and mortar stores, it said in a statement.

