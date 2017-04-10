Brazilian apparel retailer Guararapes...

Brazilian apparel retailer Guararapes creates e-commerce division

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Brazilian apparel retailer Lojas Riachuelo SA, controlled by Guararapes Confeccoes SA, will launch its e-commerce division later this month, the company said on Monday, as a way to boost sales during the country's worst recession in over a century. Riachuelo has invested 28 million reais in the online unit, which will sell all 15,000 items available in its brick and mortar stores, it said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,779 • Total comments across all topics: 280,214,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC