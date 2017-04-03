Brazil soap star Jose Mayer apologize...

Brazil soap star Jose Mayer apologizes for sexual harassment

In this Oct.19, 2012 file photo, people watch the final chapter of the soap opera Avenida Brasil in a small outdoor plaza in the Dona Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. A top soap opera star in Brazil on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, apologized for sexually harassing a female colleague on set, doing an about-face after days of claiming the woman was confusing his villainous character with reality.

