Brazil Sees Need for More Diversity in Film Industry

The national cinema agency of Brazil, ANCINE, published findings last Thursday showing that the country's film and television industries are dominated by white men. Data showed that in recent years, contrary to expectations, female participation in Brazil's film and television industries had diminished.

Chicago, IL

