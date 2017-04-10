Brazil plans to auction four pre-salt areas around November
Brazil's National Energy Council, a body in charge of setting long-term energy policy goals, decided on Tuesday that a third round of pre-salt auctions in four areas in the Santos and Campos Basins will be held by November. The four pre-salt areas for the November auction include Pau-Brasil, Peroba, Alto de Cabo Frio Oeste and Alto de Cabo Frio Central prospects, the council said in a document.
