Brazil pension reform initial vote set for May 2 -lawmaker
Brazilian lawmakers have agreed to set for May 2 the initial vote at a special lower house commission on the government's controversial pension reform, the head of the commission Carlos Marun said on Wednesday. WASHINGTON, April 19 The International Monetary Fund's top official for financial system stability said current market optimism is based on a "benign" view of policy plans going forward, particularly in the United States, and things might not go as expected.
