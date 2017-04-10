Brazil, OAS chief raise diplomatic pressure for Venezuela vote

Organization of American States Secretary-General Luis Almagro greets Brazil's Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes, before a meeting at Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil April 10, 2017. Organization of American States Secretary-General Luis Almagro speaks with Brazil's Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes, during a meeting at Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil April 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.