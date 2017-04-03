Brazil Moves Closer to New Immigration Amnesty Deal
Last Thursday, April 6th, Brazil's federal Committee on Foreign Relations and National Defense approved a bill that would allow foreigners with an 'irregular' immigration status to apply for residency in Brazil. The bill, which would allow thousands of foreigners to remain in Brazil, will now advance to the Brazilian Senate for discussion.
