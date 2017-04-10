Brazil May Lose Up to $1.5 Billion in Meat Exports on Probe
Brazilian meat companies may lose as much as $1.5 billion in exports this year after a corruption scandal that raised concerns on product quality led several nations to restrict purchases last month, Brazil's agriculture minister said. "It wouldn't surprise me" if Brazil immediately lost five percent to 10 percent of its share in global meat exports, Blairo Maggi said in an interview in Sao Paulo, adding that the estimate is still preliminary.
