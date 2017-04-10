Brazil May Lose Up to $1.5 Billion in...

Brazil May Lose Up to $1.5 Billion in Meat Exports on Probe

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Washington Post

Brazilian meat companies may lose as much as $1.5 billion in exports this year after a corruption scandal that raised concerns on product quality led several nations to restrict purchases last month, Brazil's agriculture minister said. "It wouldn't surprise me" if Brazil immediately lost five percent to 10 percent of its share in global meat exports, Blairo Maggi said in an interview in Sao Paulo, adding that the estimate is still preliminary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,960 • Total comments across all topics: 280,229,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC